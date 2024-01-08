New Las Vegas Mega-Resort Reportedly Charging Insane Amount Of Money To Watch Football On A Couch

Videos by OutKick

The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas reportedly is asking for an absolutely absurd amount of money to chill in its sportsbook.

As OutKick’s loyal readers know, I’m a Vegas fanatic, and Sin City has been on an unreal content heater lately. I can’t get on the internet without seeing something new and wild come out of Vegas. The city is on a run that rivals Jordan in his prime with the Chicago Bulls.

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



ENJOY:https://t.co/BtN2sJyi2A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2023

The latest hype coming out of Las Vegas is all about the Fontainebleau. It’s the latest mega-resort in Vegas, sits on the north end of the strip, cost $3.7 billion to build and is designed to cater to the classy individuals with deep pockets.

How deep are we talking? Apparently deep enough to charge $10,000 to sit on a couch in the sportsbook with a $2,000 food and beverage minimum.

Arash Markazi of The Messenger wrote the following about his experience attempting to book a spot at the sportsbook to watch some NFL action:

I walked over to The Tavern, the Fontainebleau’s sportsbook wedged into an upscale bar and restaurant, and tried to reserve a table to watch the NFL games on Sunday and was told it would be $5,000 with a $1,000 food and beverage minimum for a table for four on Sunday. If I wanted a couch, it would be $10,000 with a $2,000 food and beverage minimum. I waited for the hostess to laugh and let me in on the joke as I looked around at the mostly empty sportsbook but she was serious.

I’ve reached out for comment, and will update with any further information the Fontainebleau might provide on the situation.

Fontainebleau in Las Vegas reportedly charging insane sportsbook prices.

For comparison, I can book a mancave setup at Caesars for 10 people for the cost of $4,000. That’s still a massive amount of money but a fraction of the price of what Fontainebleau reportedly is charging.

Charging $10,000 for a couch is downright absurd. It’s not just the price that’s crazy, but it’s the fact you can go just about anywhere else on the strip and do it cheaper.

Circa – the largest sportsbook in the world – is in the Fremont area and you can get a super nice setup for $2,500. Again, still very expensive but absolutely more reasonable.

Meanwhile, the new kid on the block attempting to make a name for itself reportedly wants people to pay the price of a used car for a day of football. Make it make sense.

The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas reportedly charging insane sportsbook prices. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

I’ve been to Vegas many times, and I believe the most I ever paid for a reserved sports book spot was $50 with a $50 food and drink minimum. I could do that 100 times for the price of one afternoon at the Fontainebleau. Hell, most of the time, I just get it for free. The early reviews of the Fontainebleau are hardly positive, and I’d love to get a live look at its sportsbook on a Sunday with these prices. Have you been there or have a fun Vegas story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.