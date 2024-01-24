Vegas Hotel Serves Most Pathetic Nachos You’ll Ever See: PHOTO

Videos by OutKick

The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas might have the most disappointing nachos on the planet.

The new mega-resort in Sin City is off to a brutal start. Unlike properties like the Wynn and Venetian, it appears Fontainebleau is trending in a very different direction. You can build a great property, but if you don’t properly serve customers, then none of it will matter in the end.

It was previously reported renting a couch on an NFL Sunday could cost as much as $10,000, and while that’s comically dumb, the nachos situation in the sportsbook might be worse.

The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas offers shocking nachos.

Mike Herman tweeted a photo of the nachos served to him at the sportsbook at the Fontainebleau, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

He claims he waited for an hour for his food and what came out? Six chips with some cheese, what appears to be a little meat and sauces.

No, I’m not making this up. Take a look at the very real photo below, which has currently been seen more than 1.2 million times on X. Also, hit me with your thoughts on these nachos at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hey @fblasvegas we waited an hour for food in the Sportsbook and this is our nachos???

Come on man pic.twitter.com/eHDV4cyjOK — Mike Herman (@MuTigerMike) January 23, 2024

Now, six chips with some solid toppings might not be a bad deal if the cost was around $4. Do we think a Vegas mega-resort charges $4 for its chips? No. Mike tweeted that he paid $24. That’s $4 per chip.

I’ve reached out to the Fontainebleau and Mike for further details of this disaster, and will update accordingly.

They said it was so you can have the perfect bite. — Mike Herman (@MuTigerMike) January 23, 2024

I don’t know whether to laugh or be outraged on Mike’s behalf over the fact he allegedly paid $24 for six (!!!) chips.

The hotel responded to Mike’s viral tweet claiming, in part, its “priority is ensuring an elevated dining experience for every guest.”

Elevated? What the hell is elevated about a grand total of six chips? You could have told me this was someone’s leftovers, and I would have 100% believed you. Why? because that’s exactly what it looks like.

Hello, Mike. We are disappointed to hear that you waited an hour for your meal, and we value your feedback regarding this menu item. Our priority is ensuring an elevated dining experience for every guest. If you would like to discuss what happened, please DM us with further… — Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fblasvegas) January 23, 2024

I don’t know what’s happening in Las Vegas these days, but it’s been on an absolutely wild content bender.

Now, we have the newest mega-resort in Las Vegas serving nachos that I wouldn’t let my girlfriend’s dog – the official Weekend Recap mascot – eat because it would be too degrading.

Yet, the Fontainebleau is serving it to humans at a price that’s allegedly more than a case of Busch Light.

The Fontainebleau roasted for serving awful nachos. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is supposed to be about having a great time, cutting it loose, being a degenerate and things of that nature. It’s not about allegedly paying $4 a chip. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.