Vegas Hotel Bends The Knee After Horrific Nachos Go Viral

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas bent the knee after getting destroyed for the worst nachos we’ve ever seen.

Fontainebleau is Sin City’s latest mega-resort, and with billions of dollars invested in the property, you’d think the people running the show would know how to at least make a basic plate of nachos for gamblers in the sportsbook.

It turns out, that wasn’t the case at all, and the resort was put on blast after a man went viral with a photo of his “nachos” from the Fontainebleau.

It consisted of six chips for the alleged price of $24. I was quick to point out the absurdity of the situation, and we have the Fontainebleau retreating at full speed when it comes to #NachoGate.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas changes nachos after viral criticism.

After the internet put its boot on the neck of the mega-resort, it was only a matter of time before the Fontainebleau came out waving the white flag.

It’s a story as old as time, and that’s exactly what happened by the time I woke up Thursday morning. The war was over, and the good guys won.

The resort’s Tavern restaurant in the sportsbook now offers legit nachos that actually look delicious. Take a gander at them below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Update: Fontainebleau has dramatically improved their nachos after angering millions of nacho lovers around the world. https://t.co/nIWv7FhQId pic.twitter.com/NtMGfc6kaQ — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 25, 2024

I don’t wake up in the morning hoping for war. In fact, I pray for peace. I’m a peaceful man by my very nature, but if it comes time to flip the switch, then I will do what must be done.

I knew there needed to be an intervention when I saw the Fontainebleau Las Vegas offering nachos that consisted of six chips for $24.

You either stand for something or you’ll fall for anything. We launched a limited precision offensive campaign that went viral, and the war is now over with the good guys on the throne.

The good news is, OutKick wasn’t alone. There was a full-blown alliance that had formed online during the #NachoWars with different resorts lobbing attacks.

It’s nacho average bowl, it’s the Super Bowl ! pic.twitter.com/mXmTYYHLcU — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) January 24, 2024

Big Game. Bigger portion of nachos.



Did you know guests can order @victoryburgerlv directly from their seats at the world’s largest sportsbook? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ixcQMCvRJO — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) January 24, 2024

50+ chips in every order of Hooters Nachos for just $17.99! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/C59KmtWAdb — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 24, 2024

Nacho average nachos! A heeling plate of pulled pork nachos will only set you back $12.99 at Wana Taco inside Four Queens! #LasVegas #nachogate pic.twitter.com/VaRdNqwnJc — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 25, 2024

Hey, don’t forget about us! Our cheesey delicious nachos start at just $15 and you get a lot more than 6 chips! 🫣#nachogate #binions #whiskeylickerup pic.twitter.com/KqWHkmRHwc — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 25, 2024

Vegas Twitter bullied a $3.7 billion Strip resort into changing its nacho offering in less than 48 hours https://t.co/gns2eJs49c — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 25, 2024

It’s nice to see the little guy win one for once, and you don’t have to thank me. A real hero never needs thanks, but just know that we remain unstoppable. Now, go enjoy those greatly improved nachos.