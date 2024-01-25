Vegas Hotel Bends The Knee After Horrific Nachos Go Viral

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas bent the knee after getting destroyed for the worst nachos we’ve ever seen.

Fontainebleau is Sin City’s latest mega-resort, and with billions of dollars invested in the property, you’d think the people running the show would know how to at least make a basic plate of nachos for gamblers in the sportsbook.

It turns out, that wasn’t the case at all, and the resort was put on blast after a man went viral with a photo of his “nachos” from the Fontainebleau.

It consisted of six chips for the alleged price of $24. I was quick to point out the absurdity of the situation, and we have the Fontainebleau retreating at full speed when it comes to #NachoGate.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas changes nachos after viral criticism.

After the internet put its boot on the neck of the mega-resort, it was only a matter of time before the Fontainebleau came out waving the white flag.

It’s a story as old as time, and that’s exactly what happened by the time I woke up Thursday morning. The war was over, and the good guys won.

The resort’s Tavern restaurant in the sportsbook now offers legit nachos that actually look delicious. Take a gander at them below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don’t wake up in the morning hoping for war. In fact, I pray for peace. I’m a peaceful man by my very nature, but if it comes time to flip the switch, then I will do what must be done.

I knew there needed to be an intervention when I saw the Fontainebleau Las Vegas offering nachos that consisted of six chips for $24.

You either stand for something or you’ll fall for anything. We launched a limited precision offensive campaign that went viral, and the war is now over with the good guys on the throne.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas changes its nachos (not pictured) after massive backlash online. (Credit: Getty Images)

The good news is, OutKick wasn’t alone. There was a full-blown alliance that had formed online during the #NachoWars with different resorts lobbing attacks.

It’s nice to see the little guy win one for once, and you don’t have to thank me. A real hero never needs thanks, but just know that we remain unstoppable. Now, go enjoy those greatly improved nachos.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

