Following Death Of Lauren Bernett, JMU Cancels Season

James Madison University’s softball team has decided to cancel all remaining games on their schedule. The school announced their decision on Monday morning in the wake of player Lauren Bernett’s untimely passing.

Bernett, a 20-year-old catcher, took her own life last week, just days after being named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Player of the Week. She earned the honor after batting .778 with 7 RBI and a home run.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said in a statement released by the team. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week.”

The Dukes have not taken the field since Bernett, a sophomore, passed away.

We love you, Lauren 💜💔 pic.twitter.com/WWt4lkm2gG — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) April 26, 2022

“We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion,” LaPorte’s statement added. “We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”

JMU finishes their season with a 21-21 overall record that includes a 10-5 conference mark.

