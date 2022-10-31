Follow The Money: BET Houston To Win Game 3 Of 2022 World Series

The 2022 World Series heads to the City of Brotherly Love Monday where the Philadelphia Phillies (1-1) host the Houston Astros (1-1) at Citizens Bank Park for an 8:03 p.m. ET first pitch. Houston tied the World Series up with a 5-2 Game 2 victory Saturday.

Philly fell into a 3-0 hole after the 1st inning when Houston’s first three batters hit 3 doubles off Phillies starting RHP Zack Wheeler‘s first 4 pitches.

Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve knocks a 1st-inning double in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Astros starting LHP Framber Valdez prevented any Phillies comeback attempt in his 6 1/3 IP gem, allowing just 1 ER on 4 H and 3 BB with 9 K.

Houston’s Game 3 starter, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA), lost to Philly 3-0 in game #160 of the regular season. McCullers did give the Astros a quality start with 6 IP, 1 ER, 1 HR, 6 H, 1 BB, and 5 K.

Betting Details (DraftKings)

Moneyline (ML): Astros (-130), Phillies (+110)

Run Line (RL): Astros -1.5 (+130), Phillies +1.5 (-150)

Total (O/U) — 8 — O: -105, U: -115

Starters

McCullers is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA, a 13/3 K/BB rate, and 0 HR in 11 IP over two starts in the ALDS and ALCS. Both of which Houston won.

He started two games in the 2017 World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers including Houston’s Game 7 series-clinching victory. McCullers allowed 3 ER on 7 H, 4 BB, and 0 HR with 6 K in 7 2/3 IP.

Houston Astros starting RHPLance McCullers Jr. delivers during the 4th inning against the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Philadelphia gives RHP Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA) the ball Monday. Syndergaard was traded midseason from the Los Angeles Angels back to the NL East.

This will be Syndergaard’s 4th appearance and 2nd start in the 2022 postseason. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 and a 4/1 K/BB rate in those 3 games. The Phillies won his Game 3 NLDS start vs. the Atlanta Braves but Syndergaard only pitched 3 innings.

McCullers has a slight edge over Syndergaard in this starting pitching matchup. He’s got more big-game experience and Syndergaard’s pitching peripherals are scary.

Syndergaard grades in the 26th percentile or worse in expected ERA over expected wOBA, expected batting average, expected slugging percentage, K%, and whiff rate, per Statcast.

Houstons has better relief pitching

Syndergaard needs to go deep in this game for the Phillies to win because Houston’s bullpen is way deeper than Philly’s. The Astros has a better postseason ERA (2.65-0.89), WHIP (1.06-0.81) and opponent’s batting average (.204-.138) than the Phillies.

Also, Houston had the lowest ERA (2.90) and the best left-on-base rate (LOB%) in baseball (76.8%) during the regular season. While Philadelphia was 23rd in ERA (4.27) and 24th in LOB% (70.0%), according to FanGraphs.

‘Pros (Astros) vs. Joe’s (Phillies) Game’

Per VSIN, as of Monday morning, a slight majority of the cash is on the Astros. Whereas roughly 60% of the bets placed are on the Phillies. Since professional bettors put up a lot more dough than your average Joe, it’s wise to follow the money when it’s counter to the public.

Furthermore, the sportsbooks are reacting to the cash instead of the action. Houston’s ML has been lowered from -120 on the opener down to the current number.

The best argument for the Phillies winning Game 3 is the Zig-Zag Theory. This is when someone backs the team that just lost since it’s hard to beat the same team in back-to-back games in professional sports. But, the sharp money says the Astros take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

BET: Astros (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook, up to -140

A $130 bet on Houston’s ML returns a $100 profit if the Astros win Game 3 outright.

