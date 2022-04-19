Follow The Leader: Coach K’s Grandson Leaving Duke, Entering Portal

Coach K won’t be the only member of the Krzyzewski family absent from Duke’s sideline this fall. Krzyzewski’s grandson, Michael Savarino, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, meaning he’ll be playing his home games somewhere other than Cameron Indoor Stadium next season.

Savarino’s decision comes a little more than two weeks after his — and his grandfather’s — career at Duke ended, thanks to a loss to bitter rival North Carolina in the Final Four.

Savarino, a former walk-on, played in 13 total games for the Blue Devils, including 11 this year, his grandfather’s final season as head coach. Savarino averaged about one point and two minutes per game.

Though his on-court contributions were minimal, Savarino did find a way to make headlines off the court. After the Blue Devils raced to a 4-0 start last November, Savarino was arrested and charged with DWI. At the time of the arrest, freshman sensation Paolo Banchero was in the car with Savarino and was charged with aiding and abetting DWI, though Banchero was not arrested.

Savarino was briefly suspended because of the incident, while Banchero was not.

Savarino is the second Dukie to leave the program in as many days. On Monday, sophomore Mark Williams declared his intentions to enter the NBA Draft, and Banchero is expected to follow suit.

Other Blue Devils reportedly contemplating the jump are: Trevor Keels, A.J. Griffin and junior Wendell Moore.

So an all new Duke will be coached by Jon Scheyer next season, Duke’s first season without a Krzyzewski or a Savarino in more than four decades.

