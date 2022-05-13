Floyd Mayweather’s Fight Cancelled Following Death Of UAE President

Saturday evening’s exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore has been cancelled due to the unexpected death of United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was 73 years old.

The Mayweather – Moore bout was scheduled to take place on a helipad atop the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai. Moore is a former sparring partner of Floyd’s.

Because of Zayed Al Nahyan’s passing, the country will commence a 40-day period of mourning and three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning today, May 13th.

‼️ Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight with Don Moore in Dubai is OFF. It has been forced to cancel at the last minute due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which has prompted the country to announce a three-day suspension of work. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 13, 2022

Upon learning of Al Nahyan’s death and the cancellation of the bout, Mayweather sent a message to his more than 28 million Instagram followers: “Sending my condolences to the entire UAE RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed,” Mayweather wrote below a picture of the President.

Saturday’s exhibition would have been Mayweather’s first in-ring appearance since he outclassed Logan Paul in a non-scored 2021 exhibition. The 45-year-old Mayweather has an unblemished record of 50-0.

It has not yet been announced if the bout will be rescheduled for a future date.

