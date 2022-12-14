Floyd Mayweather Hands Out Thousands of Dollars To Kids As Christmas Gift

Christmas came early for some Clippers’ fans as Floyd “Money” Mayweather gave out $1,000 each to five kids.

According to TMZ, Mayweather ran into the five children following the Clippers victory over the Celtics on Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

Floyd Mayweather gave a couple kids thousands of dollars as a Christmas present (TMZ)

The children were the same ones that Mayweather had met a few months ago when they were selling candy outside a Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles that he was staying at. They are massive Floyd fans. When he was leaving the hotel, the children became ecstatic and began calling for him to come over, which he did. Floyd even answered a few questions before giving them all $100. He also promised them Clippers tickets (to an earlier game) which he also came through on.

The children had only sold candy outside the Clippers’ arena, and had never been inside.

The five children received $5,000 each from Mayweather. (TMZ)

Months later, it appears that Floyd has now befriended the kids – who referred to him as “Uncle Floyd,” after being surprised by his gift after Monday’s game. “You always help us out when we see you,” one of them said, while another added “We love you, Floyd.”

Mayweather’s Christmas gift comes just a few days after Mayweather disclosed on a recent podcast that he and a business partner are willing to spend $2 billion on an NBA franchise. It was unclear which NBA team he was referring to or if it was an upcoming expansion team.