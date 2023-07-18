Floyd Mayweather Surrounded By Heavily-Armed Security In South Africa

Videos by OutKick

Floyd Mayweather rolled around South Africa ready for a gunfight if one presented itself.

The star boxer is one of the richest athletes in the world, and he’s never been shy about the fact he likes dropping a lot of cash on fancy things.

During a trip to South Africa, the undefeated boxer decided to hit up a Gucci store, according to multiple reports, and he didn’t go alone.

Video of him exiting the store shows Floyd Mayweather flanked by multiple armed men, including one guard holding a rifle and at least two magazines ready to rock.

Floyd Mayweather’s entourage includes armed guards.

While it might seem crazy to some that you’d walk around with a guy openly carrying a rifle, you truly can’t be too safe when you’re rich and famous.

It’s simply impossible to know what’s out there. Better to have five guns in the fight that end up being unnecessary than needing some shooters and having none.

If the latter option happens, you’re cooked.

Floyd Mayweather surrounded by armed security in South Africa. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Great security is a deterrent.

The visible carrying of weapons and lots of security also serves as a deterrent to a potential attacker. A bad guy sees all the armed men and decided it’s just not worth it. At least, that’s the logic.

Floyd Mayweather has earned hundreds of millions of dollars in his career. He can afford armed protection. Again, better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.

Also, I know some former Delta Force and Tier One operators who have worked in executive protection. You can literally buy yourself a small army if you have the money. It’s wildly expensive, but you’ll have the best shooters on the planet guarding you.

Nobody – and I sincerely nobody – on the planet wants to get anywhere near half of a dozen former SMU operators rocking rifles. They will absolutely blow you away.

As Dave Nielsen once told me, there’s no better feeling in the world than killing bad guys.

Retired Delta Force operator Dave Nielsen doesn't regret a single person he killed and says there's no better feeling in the world than pulling the trigger on a terrorist.



God bless the fact men like him exist. The world would be a lot less safe without him and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/UEZKEVpSiF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2023

Don’t mess with Floyd Mayweather’s security. They’re clearly not playing games.