Floyd Mayweather Blasts NBA Players Over Load Management

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather isn’t about the load management life.

Particularly in the NBA, where load managing has become a common practice for the league’s top stars. In an interview with YouTuber SportsIcon, Mayweather said that NBA players sitting out games while not injured is a troubling trend.

“They will play a couple games and take a couple games off,” Mayweather said. “That’s not cool. With that type of money, if you’re not hurt, you need to be out there playing ’cause these people pay a lot of money for the NBA players to entertain.”

While Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has become the poster child for load management, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had perhaps the most infamous use of the practice back in 2012. Popovich opted not to play starters Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Danny Green in a road game against the defending NBA champion Miami Heat in a nationally-televised contest. NBA commissioner David Stern was so enraged that he fined the organization $250,000.

Since then, current NBA commissioner Adam Silver has created an updated policy on load management. The term is now simply known as “rest,” and prohibits teams from sitting out healthy players during nationally-televised games.

