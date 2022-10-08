Florida Gators’ 400-Pound DL Desmond Watson Is A MONSTER Of A Man

Those hips don’t lie. Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a man to fear and behold. During Saturday’s game against Missouri, CFB fans on Twitter caught sight of the behemoth and were in awe of the absolute unit on the Gators’ defensive line.

For note, the man has an enormous dump truck.

Desmond Watson is all of us going for post-Thanksgiving jog…



CFB Live Blog: https://t.co/9B6PmLuKF8



pic.twitter.com/V9ncadedYE — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 8, 2022

Ah here he is, Desmond Watson pic.twitter.com/s7GDySWuF3 — Gus Bus (@GusSolano44) October 8, 2022

Gators’ Desmond Watson: The Ultimate Big Boy

Watson is a sophomore player walking around at 6-foot-5, 415 lbs. When Watson first joined the Gators in the spring of 2020, he weighed in at 432 lbs. The team had plans for him to cut down on weight upon entering.

For comparison, the average sumo wrestler weighs in at 400 lbs; Tampa Bay’s no. 1 big man, Vita Vea, weighs 346 lbs; and the NFL’s heaviest player — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Daniel Faalele — comes in at about 380 lbs.

Viral tweets of Watson noted that the second-year Gator benches around 520 lbs and squats 720 lbs.

This man is YUGE!

If we don't get a Desmond Watson goal line package, him wearing #21 is all for nothing. pic.twitter.com/Vep2BKjiyO — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 8, 2022

If you’re wondering if Watson’s all size and no bite, check out this play:

Not sure that’s a fair fight… Desmond Watson is the definition of BEAST MODE



(via @exoticgeo_) pic.twitter.com/3rOt3emTsZ — Bally Sports (@BallySports) October 8, 2022

Watson got a special shoutout when the broadcast mistook cornerback Jaydon Hill during his 50-yard pick-6. The commentator said it was Watson that got the pick-6, which would be pretty entertaining if the 415-pound player picked the ball off and used his wheels to reach the end zone.

If you see this man walking your way, clear the path before getting flattened like Charlize Theron in Prometheus.

Watson and the Gators were victorious on Saturday: besting the Tigers, 24-17. BIG win.

“Picked off by Desmond Watson” is an all-time wrong call by a commentator — Hail Florida Hail (@HailFloridaHail) October 8, 2022

The play by play announcer said Desmond Watson picked that off😭😭😭😭😭 — Blue-Orange Gator (@blueorangegator) October 8, 2022

🚨 FLORIDA PICK SIX!!! 🚨



Jaydon Hill to the HOUSE.



pic.twitter.com/F5tgqMZ0ky — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 8, 2022

That was not a pick-six by Desmond Watson.



BUT CAN YOU IMAGINE????? — Alligator Army (@AlligatorArmy) October 8, 2022

Sophomore @GatorsFB DL Desmond Watson is 6-foot-5, 415 pounds and he can squat 720 lbs and bench 520 lbs 😲



🎥: @Stuckey2 pic.twitter.com/vTj5o0oEaK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 8, 2022

Desmond Watson is a 6'5", 415-pound SOPHMORE 🤯



He benches 520 lbs and squats 720 lbspic.twitter.com/tBM56rlaGv — Overtime (@overtime) October 8, 2022