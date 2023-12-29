Florida Woman Smashed Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Taillight On Christmas Eve After He Refused To Pay Her For A ‘Sexual Favor’

Videos by OutKick

A Christmas Eve encounter between a couple of exes went sideways when they both forgot that it’s better to give than receive. One of them ended up with a broken taillight and the other took a trip to jail as a result.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Haniffa Hosein was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Minneola, Florida and charged with criminal mischief.

Broken taillight on a vehicle, not the taillight smashed by the Florida woman (Image Credit: Getty)

Deputies responded to a call for criminal mischief on Christmas Eve after a man’s taillight had been broken during an argument. When they arrived on the scene, they spoke to a man who they learned was Hosein’s ex-boyfriend.

The two hadn’t been together in over a year. The ex-boyfriend’s version of events is that Hosein was “involved in an argument with him for no reason.” She got upset with him and got out of his car.

He noticed that she had left her phone in the car and threw it out of his window as he was trying to drive away. That’s when he said Hosein smashed his taillight.

The man wanted $400 from the Florida woman to pay for the broken taillight. Not surprisingly, Hosein’s version of events was slightly different than her ex’s version.

Haniffa Hosein’s mugshot (Image Credit: Lake County Sheriffs Office via FOX 35)

Florida Woman Takes A Trip To Jail On Christmas Eve

She knew exactly what the two were arguing about before she broke the taillight. She admitted to deputies that she hit his taillight with a bottle, but did so because he owed her money.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hosein told officers “she was angry that (the man) did not want to pay her the money that he owes her in return for a sexual favor since (he) was not satisfied with the way she had performed.”

The admission earned her a special Christmas Eve trip to the Lake County Jail. There she proved it was about the principal of the matter, not the money and she was released after posting the required $1,000 bond.