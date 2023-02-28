Florida Teen Who Beat His Teacher’s Brains In For Taking His Nintendo Switch Has A Criminal Record, Is Charged As An Adult

Videos by OutKick

A hulking 6-foot-6, 270-pound 17-year-old Florida high school student who went nuts and beat his teacher to a pulp for having the audacity to take his Nintendo Switch at school will be charged as an adult for the assault — and it turns out he was arrested for battery three times in 2019.

According to FlaglerLive.com, Brendan Depa faces up to 30 years in prison for the beating he put on Joan Naydich, a paraprofessional who was tasked with working with the teen. Depa is now being held in the Duval County Jail on a $1 million bond.

By the time Depa was done smashing Naydich, he’d kicked and punched the woman at least 15 times in the back and the head.

6’6” 270 pound male student attacks his teacher at Daytona beach FL HS for taking away his Nintendo Switch during class…



Do you think he should be charged with murder? because I do 🙋🏻‍♀️



Warning ⚠️ this video is disturbing



pic.twitter.com/RBcWKi3Vv0 — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) February 24, 2023

In its ruling to charge the teen as an adult, the state attorney’s office declared Depa “did actually and intentionally touch or strike (the victim) against the will of (her) and in doing so used a deadly weapon, and/or intentionally or knowingly caused great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement.”

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says this brutal attack luckily didn’t turn into a homicide.

“This student is just six months shy of age 18, and it was also a brutal attack on this teacher. Fortunately, this didn’t result in a fatality. This could be a homicide we are talking about,” Staly added.

Brendan Depa / Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Naydich, 57, has worked for Flaglery County schools since 2004. A GoFundMe created for the teacher describes her as “humble” and notes that she “never asks for help.” The mother of two is now home recovering from her injuries after spending time in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the student who could’ve killed her told cops “F–k you, I don’t want to go to jail. I have more important things to do,” as he was being handcuffed and removed from the school.

The student also promised he was “going to kill her” when he got his next opportunity.