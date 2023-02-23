Florida Teacher Forces White Students to Bow Down to Black Students For Black History Month￼

Videos by OutKick

Ethan Hooper is a sixth-grade language teacher at Howard Middle school in Orlando, Florida. He is currently on suspension.

Mr. Hooper recently made his white students bow to their black classmates like servants. He considered the skit a celebration of Black History Month. Hooper was quite proud of how the students performed.

So much so, he uploaded the video to a public TikTok account.

The influential Libs of TikTok flagged that particular clip after several parents of the school learned of the teacher’s actions:

This Florida teacher made students participate in a skit for black history month where white students act like servants for black students pic.twitter.com/g29SgNd3pn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2023

In another video, Hooper dramatically walked around the classroom taking books from children in an attempt to ridicule Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act. He then — while still playing DeSantis — banned all books about black history.

Ethan Hooper seems to get his information from NBC host Andrea Mitchell, who continues to lie about DeSantis’ stance on teaching slavery in schools.

Hooper also seems to support books with sexually explicit prose or illustrations, a chief reason for the act.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez calls Hooper’s behavior “appalling” and “inappropriate”

“This is not free speech — it is the exploitation of our students for political purposes and it will not be tolerated in our school district,” said Vazquez.

The school must fire Hooper immediately. The review is taking too long. He used his students as political props to push racist propaganda.

Public schools have become playgrounds for troubled teachers to abuse children with their radical intentions.

Elsewhere, a Maryland middle school just hired a non-binary person who also used TikTok to encourage black Americans to “burn the motherf***ing [country] to the ground.“

Parents need to further publicize these actions to ensure simps like Hooper never teach inside a classroom again.