Florida Street Racer Lands In Canal, Saved By Heroic Bystander (VIDEO)

Turns out street racing ain’t so smart.
One Florida man found out the hard way after losing control of his Dodge Challenger and launching himself into a nearby lake, a wreck that nearly proved fatal for himself and a bystander.
The vehicle traveled roughly 80 MPH before losing control.
This Duke of Hazzard mowed down a palm tree as he lost control and sent his Challenger into a Cape Coral canal. For a moment, the driver remained trapped inside the vehicle as airbags were deployed from the crash.
Cameras at a nearby residence caught the scene as the street racer’s idiocy gets bailed out by the grace of a nearby Good Samaritan who swam out to save the driver before the car plunged into the waters.
It was a tense video to watch unfold. One bystander stood yards away from the Challenger as it went off course.
The homeowner who caught the crash-and-rescue mission on video reacted to the wild ride.
“He was standing right on the edge of the canal and I can only imagine how he’s feeling,” Lorraine Holder shared, as relayed by the New York Post.
“I was just nervous, I was scared because after seeing the car go completely airborne, I was like okay, now this is something serious.”
