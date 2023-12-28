Some Florida State Players Want To Be Crowned National Champions If Washington Or Michigan Don’t Win Title

Videos by OutKick

Florida State won’t be playing for a national title at the end of the year when it squares off against Georgia in the Orange Bowl, but don’t tell some of the Seminoles that.

For the few FSU players who haven’t elected to opt out of the bowl game, if the Noles are the lone undefeated Power Five team left when it’s all said and done then it’s only right that they’re crowned college football national champs.

Michigan and Washington are the two other unbeaten teams in the Power Five and could play each other in the national title game if they get by Alabama and Texas, respectively, in their semifinal matchups.

According to ESPN, Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn said the Seminoles should “absolutely” be considered national champions if the Huskies or Longhorns don’t go on to win the College Football Playoff final. FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach said the same thing.

“It’s only right,” DeLoach explained. “Nothing else needs to be said if we’re the only undefeated team.”

Some Florida State players are going to claim a national championship if the Seminoles are the lone undefeated team remaining. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

If the Seminoles are the last undefeated team remaining and want to go the route of claiming a national championship they’d be taking a page out of UCF’s playbook. The Knights went 13-0 in 2017 and crowned themselves national champions despite missing out on the CFB Playoff.

You aren’t alone if you think Florida State claiming a national championship after not making the CFB Playoff is strange, because not everyone on the roster is on board with the idea.

“That’s tough,” Florida State lineman Braden Fiske said. “I don’t know. Would it be phony? That’s weird. Would it be cool? Sure. But would it be a little bit cooler to actually be in [the playoff] and feel that confetti drop?”

Yes, yes it would be phony.

Whether you think the undefeated Seminoles missing out on the playoff was wrong or warranted is irrelevant in this scenario. The reality is Florida State isn’t playing for a national championship therefore can not be considered national champions. Full stop.