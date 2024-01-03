Mike Norvell Gives Incredibly Emotional Locker Room Speech After 60-Point Loss To Georgia: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Mike Norvell was in a bit of an emotional state after Georgia dominated Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs and Seminoles were both hoping to be in the playoff, but instead, FSU and Georgia landed on the outside looking in.

Florida State not making the playoff as a 13-0 team shocked fans, and it resulted in a lot of the team’s best players opting out.

Instead of having a loaded arsenal against Georgia, Mike Norvell played with lots of backups and the talent gap was outrageous and on full display during the blowout loss.

Mike Norvell gave an emotional locker room speech after Georgia blew out Florida State. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mike Norvell shares emotional thoughts after Georgia loss.

To Norvell’s credit, he didn’t run and hide from his players after losing by 60 to the Bulldogs. He looked his team right in the face and made it clear life isn’t fair and nobody is owed anything.

The FSU head coach said the following, in part, in newly released video:

I’ve told you since the very first day that I came here, hard work does not guarantee success. It doesn’t. And it never will. But it absolutely will put you in the best position to be able to achieve it. I think that’s one thing that we’ve seen throughout the course of this season. We have some remarkable men that are sitting here in front of me. The work you put in, the decision you made, just to say ‘yes.’ Because it’s really easy when things don’t go well, and you hurt, and you’re angry, and you’re sad, the easiest thing is to pull back and stop. That’s what the world wants you to do. Because there’s only a select few people that are willing to freaking fight. And I am grateful for you. I’m grateful for what you’ve done. I’m grateful for who you are. You deserve better than that. So I apologize to you. For you guys who are playing your last game, you had a season that’ll be remembered forever. And I respect the hell out of who you are for being in here today, for stepping on that field and going and giving everything. Forever, you have my respect.

You can watch his full locker room speech below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Mike Norvell delivers one hell of a speech after Orange Bowl loss to Georgia



🎥 via @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/uablGnO3Ng — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) January 2, 2024

No matter what you think about Florida State, the fact the team was left out of the playoff and the fact Georgia rolled them, that was a hell of a speech.

That’s a man setting a great example for the young men he’s responsible for leading. Did he get up there and make a bunch of excuses? Did he talk about how FSU shouldn’t have ever been in that position?

Not at all. He *correctly* pointed out you can work as hard as you want, and it doesn’t guarantee a win. That’s something a lot of people seem to have forgotten. Yes, you can set yourself up for success, but it’s never guaranteed.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell shared some emotional thoughts after losing to Georgia. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Props to Norvell for keeping it real with his players. The country could use a lot more of that spirit and energy. Let me know your thoughts on his speech at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.