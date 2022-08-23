Florida State Coach Uses A Water Gun During Bizarre Drill

Floria State decided to work a water gun into a recent practice.

The Seminoles and Mike Norvell are hoping to dramatically improve upon the team’s disappointing 5-7 season, and apparently, nothing is off the table in practice.

In a video making the rounds online, running backs coach David Johnson was using a water gun to spray freshman DB Azareye’h Thomas during a punt drill.

Freshman DB Azareye’h Thomas isn’t phased by David Johnson’s water gun while practicing punt return. 😂 #Noles pic.twitter.com/rhmSMS9Vpn — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) August 19, 2022

I’m not an expert, but how exactly does this drill help the Seminoles get better and improve the team’s chances of winning football games?

All coaches have their unique ideas and practices. That’s pretty normal, but how does getting sprayed with water make your punt return team better?

Florida State assistant coach sprays a player with a water gun. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

If anything, this is a bit of a treat. Florida is hot in August, and there’s a good chance the Florida State freshman a refreshing cool down.

Let’s just be honest with each other. Getting sprayed by a weak stream of water has zero impact on your ability to catch a punt. That stream was so weak, Johnson would have missed if he backed up another couple feet.

FSU assistant sprays Azareye’h Thomas with a water gun. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

More than anything, this video is a fun reminder that college football coaches are truly the best. While some teams are watching more film or conditioning around the clock, FSU has an assistant coach spraying down a guy with a water gun.