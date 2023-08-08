Videos by OutKick

Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. will not be able to play this season. The junior had his hardship waiver denied by the NCAA and has been deemed ineligible.

It’s another example of the NCAA’s ever-changing standards and incompetence.

Jackson, a former three-star recruit, hails from Havana, Fla. He began his career at Maryland in 2021 before transferring to Miami and recording 27 tackles and three sacks last season.

By NCAA rules, college athletes are only allowed to transfer without penalty one time. If an athlete chooses to transfer a second time, he or she is free to do so. However, without a waiver, he or she would be required to sit out his or her first year at the new school.

That is what is happening with Darrell Jackson.

His one-time transfer was used when he left Maryland for Miami. Jackson transferred for a second time during the offseason and landed at Florida State.

The reason for his decision came down to location.

Havana and Miami are separated by 500 miles. Havana and Tallahassee are separated by less than 20 miles.

Jackson needed to be nearer to Havana and left the Hurricanes for the Seminoles.

His mother was the root of his second transfer. She has a medical condition and Jackson wanted to be closer to home.

He came home for a reason, to be there with his mom. — FSU head coach Mike Norvell

With hopes of being able to play this fall, Jackson filed a hardship waiver with the NCAA. It denied his request. Jackson is closer to home to be with his mother but will not be allowed to suit up all season.

Jackson spoke with media Tuesday about the NCAA’s disappointing decision. He offered an incredibly heartbreaking quote.

I came home for my mom. She thinks it’s her fault (that I can’t play this season), but it’s not. I’m going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out. — Darrell Jackson Jr.

Jackson must sit out the entire season. The NCAA will not allow him to play because he transferred a second time to be closer to Havana and his ailing mother. What a shame.