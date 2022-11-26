Florida State Win Stat Is Incredibly Embarrassing For Texas A&M

Florida State has had more success this season against SEC teams than Texas A&M.

The #16 Seminoles won a hard fought 45-38 win over the Florida Gators Friday night, and Mike Norvell’s team is now 2-0 against SEC squads this season. The team previously beat #5 LSU early in the year.

Despite entering the season with very low expectations, the Seminoles are undefeated against squads from the conference that fans love to coin the toughest in America.

Florida State is 2-0 against SEC teams in 2022. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Texas A&M entered the season with national title and SEC championship dreams. Instead of living up to the hype, Jimbo Fisher’s team is 4-7 and 1-6 in conference play this season going into the LSU game. A&M’s only SEC win was an early win over Arkansas.

Let’s quickly recap. FSU is 2-0 against SEC teams and Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are 1-6. Imagine telling someone at the start of the season Mike Norvell would have more SEC wins than Jimbo Fisher in 2022.

Texas A&M has a single SEC win all season long. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Nobody would have believed you and for good reason. There was legitimate talk about whether or not the Texas A&M Aggies could dethrone Alabama in the SEC West. Remember that? Remember when people talked like Jimbo Fisher was ascending to the top of the SEC mountain.

Now, Florida State has twice as many wins against SEC teams despite playing five fewer games against teams in the conference.

Texas A&M has had an atrocious season.

The Aggies could get their second SEC win today with a victory over LSU. Doing so would literally double Jimbo’s SEC wins in 2022. While they’d tie the Seminoles in total SEC wins, the Aggies would have an SEC win percentage of only 25%. FSU is locked in at 100%.

Not a great look at all for Jimbo Fisher given the limitless resources he has. The Aggies went from signing the top recruiting class in America to not playing in a bowl game. I believe there’s an old saying about pride going before the fall that might apply here.

Will Texas A&M fire Jimbo Fisher. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Maybe Greg Sankey should take a look at swapping out FSU and Texas A&M. If you’re looking for a competitive team, you’re actually going to find one in Tallahassee.