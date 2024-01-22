SEAL Team 6 Legend Shares Powerful Message With Florida State Players

Videos by OutKick

Mike Norvell wanted his Florida State players to hear from SEAL Team 6 legend D.J. Shipley, and that’s about as pro-America as it gets.

Shipley spent a large chunk of his career at DEVGRU/ST6, and is an absolute legend within the Special Operations community and among fans online.

You find yourself in a gun battle against him and his friends, odds are that you’re going to have a VERY bad day.

Shipley, who was on Red Squadron at DEVGRU, faced brutal combat against the most evil men on the planet during the GWOT, had friends die, killed the enemy and has lived a life that Hollywood couldn’t dream up.

That’s the exact kind of man you want to set the tone if you’re a college football program. Norvell brought him in.

In a behind the scenes look at Shipley’s address to the team, he spoke about killing negativity, grinding it out and being the best you can be.

It really doesn’t get much more pro-America than this. What are two things we love here at OutKick? Did you guess the military and college football?

Congratulations! You guessed correctly. College football is the greatest sport in the history of the world, and we’ll celebrate without apology.

SEAL Team 6 operators are the tip of the spear and tasked with fighting the worst enemies we have at incredibly close range.

Just like their Delta Force counterparts in the Army, DEVGRU commandos bring the hammer and do it in a way that is downright brutal for the bad guys.

You think 3rd and 15th is a tough situation to be in? At least rockets and AK fire isn’t coming in your direction as you clear a terrorist stronghold.

If a SEAL Team 6 veteran addressing a premier college football program doesn’t make you want to stand up and cheer, then you might want to consider moving to North Korea because we’re not cut from the same cloth. Props to Mike Norvell for bringing in D.J. Shipley. Without a doubt one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a long time.