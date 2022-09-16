Florida State Covers Tonight In Louisville

Louisville seems like they do nothing but play on Friday nights. I can’t say I remember this always being a thing, but maybe it has been. Still, they are getting prime television real estate as they are the only game on a national network. This one being on ESPN is one of only two college games on the slate for today. I think since it is Friday, and it is one of the few games available to us, we should wet our beaks and put a play on it.

Florida State comes into this game with a perfect 2-0 record and looking to cruise to a third victory. In their opening game, they easily beat a warm-up team in the Duquesne Dukes (don’t even bother asking me where that college is). Then they took on LSU and they were able to escape with a 24-23 victory. Perhaps some fatigue could set in after a tightly contested matchup, but keep in mind, that game was 12 days ago. If anything you’re probably going to look at FSU needing to knock some rust off to start the game rather than them being tired from the mental battle of a close game. In case you don’t remember, FSU blocked an extra point from LSU which would’ve tied the game. I’ve liked the way that FSU has looked so far with a balanced attack from quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Treshaun Ward. On defense, the team is working together nicely and has limited opponents to just 6-21 on third down attempts.

I was wrong about Louisville last week (I could be wrong about them this week, too; more on that in a moment) they came out and were able to handle the UCF team without all that much difficulty. They went into the locker room at half, but in the second, they score 13 unanswered points and were able to secure a solid 20-14 road victory. Malik Cunningham still doesn’t seem like a good enough pocket passer to me in order to beat some of the better defenses, but right now he is able to break down some of the defenses with his legs. Last game against UCF, he had 201 passing yards, and 121 rushing yards. If Florida State can contain that and force him to beat them with his arm, it should be an easy victory for Florida State.

Maybe I’ll be wrong here, but give me Florida State -2.5 at -115. The balance on their offense, and their stingy defense make me much more confident than trying to rely on Cunningham in a close game. I did see an improvement on defense for Louisville, but I think that Florida State has better weapons and can steal this one on the road.

