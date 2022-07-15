Florida Resident Unloads On Scumbag Home Invaders Who Messed With The Wrong House

A trio of scumbag Florida home invaders got a big surprise when they decided to barge into a house where the resident was packing heat and ready to fight back.

Footage of the July 7 incident released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shows two suspects force their way into the targeted residence while a third suspect waits as the lookout guy. Because this is Florida and there’s always a twist to a Florida story, the resident confronts the two scumbags at the door.

Police report the victim’s pistol fell to the ground as he was trying to fend off the home invaders and one of the criminal thugs picked it up. The victim then runs back into the house, grabs another gun and that’s when shots start ringing out as the scumbag thugs make a run for it.

The sheriff’s office says a fourth scumbag was waiting as the getaway driver and he was able to get all four out as bullets rained down.

Two of the scumbags have been captured; Joseph Roman Sanders, who was on the home invasion team, is still a wanted man.

During an interview with Fox, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said the homeowner won’t face charges for shooting at the home invaders.

“If someone breaks into my front door, barges in and attacks me or my family, they are going to get shot,” Simmons explained. “I afford that same consideration to the residents of my county.”

Makes sense, right?

I think you guys know the real tragedy from this story. I’ll let you fill in the blanks on that one.