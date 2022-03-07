Florida To Officially Recommend Against Giving Vaccine To Healthy Children

Videos by OutKick

The idea of kids being inoculated against COVID-19 has been questioned by both sides of the political aisle since the vaccine became available, and it appears some politicians are taking action.

Or more specifically, politicians in Florida are taking action.

According to Florida surgeon general Joseph A. Ladapo, “Florida will become the first state to recommend against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children,” relayed Karol Markowicz of the New York Post and Fox News.

Florida is leading the way by ensuring Floridians have continued access to preventions and treatments for COVID-19.



It's time other states take the same path. pic.twitter.com/r216lI0giv — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) March 4, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is behind the recommendation, with Ladapo offering full support via a Monday roundtable.

“It came after a 90-minute discussion from medical experts skeptical of the benefits of various coronavirus mitigation measures such as vaccine mandates, mask requirements and business closures,” wrote the Tampa Bay Times.

This contradicts what the CDC recommends, of course. It has suggested that all children, regardless of health status, be vaccinated.

So Florida’s recommendation, per Ladapo, will be the first of its kind in the country. Other states will almost certainly follow suit.