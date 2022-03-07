in Politics

Florida To Officially Recommend Against Giving Vaccine To Healthy Children



The idea of kids being inoculated against COVID-19 has been questioned by both sides of the political aisle since the vaccine became available, and it appears some politicians are taking action.

Or more specifically, politicians in Florida are taking action.

According to Florida surgeon general Joseph A. Ladapo, “Florida will become the first state to recommend against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children,” relayed Karol Markowicz of the New York Post and Fox News.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is behind the recommendation, with Ladapo offering full support via a Monday roundtable.

“It came after a 90-minute discussion from medical experts skeptical of the benefits of various coronavirus mitigation measures such as vaccine mandates, mask requirements and business closures,” wrote the Tampa Bay Times.

Joseph A. Ladapo
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

This contradicts what the CDC recommends, of course. It has suggested that all children, regardless of health status, be vaccinated.

So Florida’s recommendation, per Ladapo, will be the first of its kind in the country. Other states will almost certainly follow suit.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

