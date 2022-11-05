Florida Paramotor Pilot Saves Woman Who Drove Her Vehicle Into A Canal

A Florida paramotor pilot turned into a hero last weekend when he spotted a woman who had driven her vehicle into a canal. He landed nearby and helped rescue the woman.

Miami-based realtor, Cristiano Piquet, was paramoting before church last Sunday with a friend when he noticed a woman clinging to a submerged vehicle below. He landed close to the canal then ran over with a friend to rescue her.

Woman being rescued from a canal (Image Credit: Cristiano Piquet/Instagram)

Piquet captured the early morning rescue on his helmet camera. As he arrived the woman can be seen clinging to the roof of her car with only her head sticking out of the water.

“Do you need help?” he asked the woman.

The woman responded to him, “Oh, my God, I fell with my car in here.”

Paramotor Pilot Turned Hero To The Rescue

Piquet and his friend spotted a man on the other side of the canal and called him over to help out. The man was able to throw a rope to her then pull her to safety.

After she was safely on the bank of the canal she happily hugged the man who helped save her. They heroes then called 911 to get the woman some help.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Piquet said it perfectly after rescuing the woman. He said, “Mission accomplished” as he walked back to where he left his paramotor.

It’s good to see a positive Florida man story every now and then. There have been so many stories that go the other way.

Check out the recap of the rescue from the realtor/paramotor pilot/hero himself.