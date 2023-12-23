Mom Arrested After Repeatedly Punching Her Husband In Fight Over Cigarettes

Videos by OutKick

Here’s a heartwarming holiday tale straight from a mobile home park in Florida. It all started over a few stolen cigarettes and what we can only hope were a series of “yo momma” jokes.

Earlier this week 31-year-old Jasmine Cummings was arrested and charged with battery after an argument with her husband at their mobile home in Wildwood, Florida, turned physical.

A Florida mom took a trip to jail after admitting to punching her husband during an argument over stolen cigarettes (Image Credit: Sumter County Sheriffs Office via FOX 35)

The argument between the two started after her husband took some cigarettes from her. From there the husband made statements about her mother and that’s when things turned physical.

It all went down in front of two of their three children, who were able to tell police what they witnessed just days before Christmas.

Cummings admitted to police that she had hit her husband multiple times. Her reason for the barrage of punches? She said according to the affidavit that it was, “due to him making statements about her mother.” Fingers crossed those statements came in the form of yo momma jokes.

She also told the responding officers that she had punched her husband in the face several time with a closed fist. Her slightly reddened knuckles and her husband’s “extremely red and bloodshot eye” seemed to confirm that.

This Florida Mom Isn’t Playing Around With Her Nicotine Supply

Other than the red knuckles, Cummings had no other visible marks. She was arrested and taken to jail, where she didn’t end up spending much time.

Cummings posted the $1,000 bond and has since been released in time to spend the holidays at home. She has been married to her husband for 14 years and they have three children.

There’s a valuable holiday lesson to be learned from this experience for the whole family. Show momma some respect and whatever you do stay away from momma’s cigarettes.

And if, God forbid, you somehow forget this – don’t start talking smack about her mom. These kinds of offenses aren’t going to stand, not even during the holidays.