Florida Man’s $1 Million McLaren Is Ruined By Hurricane Ian

Florida Man Ernie is down bad after what transpired Wednesday in his elite garage.

Ernie is the owner of the $1 million McLaren P1 supercar that went viral when it was swept away by Hurricane Ian’s flood waters. We’re talking about a beautiful yellow McLaren unlike any car 99.9% of Americans have ever laid eyes upon and it had just 300 miles on the odometer.

Then along came Ian and Ernie’s “hurricane supply car,” as he called it during happier times, was washed right out of his garage below his Naples home.

“Car went thru the garage,” Ernie wrote on Instagram as it became apparent his new baby was history.



From everything Ernie has shared over the last couple of weeks since becoming owner of the beautiful machine, he had big plans for that car and its giant doors. There were to be beautiful Saturday morning drives in the McLaren, just enjoying everything that Naples, Florida had to offer before a massive storm surge — 20-foot waves destroyed the Naples pier — changed life in this exclusive neighborhood.

It appears Ernie will be OK. The cars can be replaced by more 217 mph supercars. The Rolls replacement will be just as nice.

But it’s clear from what Ernie shared Wednesday that life may never be the same ever again for a man who had to sit there watching his beautiful car floating around in his garage with Costco super packs of Bounty paper towels.

How rare are these McLaren P1s?

According to AutoEvolution.com, just 375 of these V8 cars with 903 horsepower were made. The site also reports that these cars have doubled or tripled in value since deliveries went out. The car can reach 62 mph in 2.8 seconds from a standstill and has a top speed of 217 mph.