Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Slapping A Woman With A Slice Of Pizza

A Florida man was arrested last week after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face with a slice of pizza. The man slapped the woman during an argument that started after she spanked a child.

Officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office showed up to the home of 39-year-old Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso on Friday after receiving a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived a woman told them an argument had taken place after she disciplined a child in the home by striking his “bottom area.”

Florida man slapped a woman with a slice of pizza (Image Credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The spanking didn’t sit well with Alfonso. The argument escalated to the point that he allegedly slapped the woman in the face with a slice of pizza. Everyone knows you combat spankings with pizza slaps.

Police found pizza sauce on the woman’s shirt, as well as on her collar and on the back of her shirt. In addition to the sauce, “remnants of pizza” were reportedly found in the woman’s hair and around her ear. Deputies also found pizza sauce on the walls and the ceiling in the kitchen.

When confronted, Alfonso admitted to slapping the woman with the slice of pizza. He added that he had thrown the pizza at her as well. He was arrested and charged with battery.

“The defendant advised he did not physically strike the victim with his hands, just with the pizza,” deputies noted.

Another Day In Florida

Following the incident Alfonso was booked at the Marion County Jail. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Slapping someone with a slice of pizza is a crazy move. But that’s not what stands out the most to me. Given the world we live in, a slice of pizza slap seems almost normal at this point.

The part that stands out the most, and probably should be investigated, is the amount of sauce. Maybe it’s just me, but that seems like an insane amount of sauce for just one slice of pizza.