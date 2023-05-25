Florida Man: An Alligator Tore Off My Arm As I Was Trying To Take A Leak Behind A Bar Because The Restroom Line Was Too Long

Videos by OutKick

Florida man Jordan Rivera says having his arm ripped off by an alligator is “not the end of the world.”

The 23-year-old is now missing an arm after having it torn off by an alligator early Sunday morning after he fell into a pond behind a SW Florida bar while on a mission to take a leak after learning the bar restroom line was just too long.

Rivera tells NBC-2 Fort Myers that he fell into a pond behind the bar and then it was go time. “I didn’t lose my life, I lost an arm, it’s not the end of the world, you know,” Rivera said. “They got my elbow. So, I don’t have an elbow. I can still move my arm around and whatnot.”

Jordan Rivera doesn’t remember much from the alligator attack, but he does remember the restroom line being long at Bandito’s bar and he remembers going outside to take a leak. His life soon changed. / NBC-2 / Getty Images

So how does it happen that Rivera falls into a pond behind the bar? Jordan says it’s simple: He went out back to take a leak and all hell broke loose.

“So I ended up walking over to the water hole, I didn’t realize how big it was at the time, as I was going over there something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down,” Rivera said. “I ended up in the water. And that’s literally the last thing I remember.”

Bar patrons pulled him out of the pond and applied a tourniquet, which Rivera says saved his life.

Now, because this is Florida and there’s always a twist to even stories that already have a twist, there are rumors swirling that Rivera was feeding the alligator when he was attacked.

The guy with one arm says he might not remember much from early Sunday behind Banditos, but he definitely wasn’t feeding the gator. “That is completely not true,” he told NBC-2. “They don’t even serve food at that bar, so I couldn’t have even served the gator food.”

Because it’s my job to investigate such stories, I did a little digging on Facebook and it turns out someone was recording as the bar patrons went in to save Jordan from what could have been certain death.

A military veteran named Trent Rozier is being credited as the real hero as he pulled Rivera to safety.

And this isn’t his first rodeo doing great things for his country. Rozier, according to NBC-2, is an Army infantry veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who is also a Purple Heart recipient.

Military vet Trent Rozier is being called a hero for his actions early Sunday morning behind a SW Florida bar where he saved a man’s life. / NBC-2

“I just tried to do what I needed to do,” he told the TV station. I’m just a guy who knew what to do. Just right place, right time I guess.”

Let this serve as a lesson to all of you who end up next to a body of water after a night at a bar. You better have a backup plan like taking Trent Rozier — or someone with similar training — with you to the bar to save your life.

Have a plan.