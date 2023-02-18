Florida Jewish, Catholic School Soccer Teams Brawl After Alleged Anti-Semitic slurs

Videos by OutKick

There was an ugly scene in Florida when a brawl broke out during a soccer game between Catholic and Jewish high schools. Additionally, there are reports of anti-Semitic slurs during the altercation.

It happened during a match between Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School and Scheck Hillel Community School, both located in the Miami area.

As you’ll see when you watch the video, the situation escalated quickly. It wasn’t long before benches cleared and spectators started spilling onto the pitch.

Fight broke out during a soccer match between Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school in Ojus, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, a Catholic school in The Hammocks. Witness say that anti-Semitic slurs were yelled with a student ending up in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/muVZ7Plv5m — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 16, 2023

You can see lots of pushing and shoving, and you can make out a few punches being thrown. This melee even led to one reported injury.

After the games, things continued to get ugly. Parents of Scheck Hillel Community School, the Jewish school, claimed to have heard anti-Semitic remarks during the melee. They even claimed to have heard someone yell “Hitler was right.”

The allegations prompted the two schools involved to issue a joint statement on the matter.

“The Archdiocese of Miami and Scheck Hillel have zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind. We are thankful for the faculty of both schools, who immediately managed the situation with care and concern for the students,” their statement read.

“Both Scheck Hillel and the Archdiocese are investigating the matter, and will take appropriate action with the students involved. The Archdiocese and Scheck Hillel are committed to working together, over the long term, to build understanding between both schools in our mutual commitment to safety, respect, and forgiveness.”

The schools confirmed that they had reported the incident to the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Archbishop Coleman Carroll won the game, which happened to be a regional final.

