Florida International’s New Uniforms With Some Serious ‘Miami Vice’ Vibes

Florida International University unveiled a new uniform that pays homage to South Florida and they are unlike any other jersey in college football.

Although they’re a lot like some jerseys seen in other sports.

The Panthers’ new get-up is a slick black uniform with pink and blue accents that are often associated with Miami. Think Miami Vice.

The video in which the program unveiled the new uniforms featured the hashtag #ViceU

For the 305. Welcome to #ViceU



Oct. 11 / 7:30pm / ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/DkGxz1ZGz4 — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) August 10, 2023

Here’s a better look at these threads.

Those are snazzy, Those are really snazzy.

The black uniform makes for a modern look. However, mixing pink and blue always makes for a retro feel. Kind of like this old picture of David Letterman smoking a cigar and wearing a Miami Vice hat that I stumbled across.

David Letterman puffing on a stogie while wearing a Miami Vice hat. Why? I don’t know, but I like it. (Photo by Francesco Da Vinci/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Florida International Isn’t The First To Use ‘Miami Colors’

Those look great, but the idea of a team in South Florida busting out the iconic blue and pink color scheme is far from a new thing.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time Florida International used pink in a uniform. They added it to their normal blue and navy on their helmets a few years ago.

The FIU Panthers wore pink on their helmets in 2019. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The team best known for busting out Miami Vice-inspired jerseys is the Miami Heat. They’ve worn a few different designs over the years.

Dwyane Wade wearing one of the Miami Heat’s pink and blue jerseys from over the years. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Just this past winter, the Florida Panthers hosted the NHL All-Star Game. For the occasion, the league busted out a version of classic All-Star sweaters from the ’90s but recolored in Miami Vice-ish colors.

The NHL wanted in on the Miami Vice color scheme at this year’s All-Star game. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Panthers’ new uniforms will make their debut on October 11 when the FIU Panthers play host to the UTEP Miners.

