Florida International’s New Uniforms With Some Serious ‘Miami Vice’ Vibes

Florida International University unveiled a new uniform that pays homage to South Florida and they are unlike any other jersey in college football.
Although they’re a lot like some jerseys seen in other sports.
The Panthers’ new get-up is a slick black uniform with pink and blue accents that are often associated with Miami. Think Miami Vice.
The video in which the program unveiled the new uniforms featured the hashtag #ViceU
Here’s a better look at these threads.
Those are snazzy, Those are really snazzy.
The black uniform makes for a modern look. However, mixing pink and blue always makes for a retro feel. Kind of like this old picture of David Letterman smoking a cigar and wearing a Miami Vice hat that I stumbled across.
Florida International Isn’t The First To Use ‘Miami Colors’
Those look great, but the idea of a team in South Florida busting out the iconic blue and pink color scheme is far from a new thing.
In fact, this isn’t even the first time Florida International used pink in a uniform. They added it to their normal blue and navy on their helmets a few years ago.
The team best known for busting out Miami Vice-inspired jerseys is the Miami Heat. They’ve worn a few different designs over the years.
Just this past winter, the Florida Panthers hosted the NHL All-Star Game. For the occasion, the league busted out a version of classic All-Star sweaters from the ’90s but recolored in Miami Vice-ish colors.
The Panthers’ new uniforms will make their debut on October 11 when the FIU Panthers play host to the UTEP Miners.
