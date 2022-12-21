Florida International Gets Commitment From Guy Named ‘Rowdy Beers’

In the competition for greatest names in sports, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse. On Monday, Florida International University received a commitment from a Colorado kid named Rowdy Beers.

Yes, you read that right.

The high schooler announced the commitment on social media, giving “all glory to God” for blessing him with this opportunity.

All glory to God!!Committed!!! I would like to thank my parents and my coaches for the sacrifices they made and making me the player and person I am today. Paws up 🐾!!! @JoshuaEargle @CoachMcGat @FIUFootball @zachwilsonvalor pic.twitter.com/YUSmpDf0S2 — Rowdy Beers (@RowdyBeers_88) December 20, 2022

Beers played as a tight end and defensive lineman at Valor Christian High School before committing to FIU. As a senior, Beers made 13 receptions for 168 yards and scored two touchdowns. On the defensive end, he contributed 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

According to reports, Beers also fielded offers from Northern Colorado and Missouri Western State.

FIU Has Had Only Four Winning Seasons Since 2004

But don’t let their record get in the way of a fun story.

On Thursday, Florida International and Head Coach Mike MacIntyre agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to lead such a remarkable group of student-athletes and staff here at FIU,” MacIntyre said. “From President Jessell and AD Scott Carr to the entire FIU community, we are energized about the future of FIU football. I can’t thank them enough for their support and belief in our vision. The future is bright!”

And that future includes our friend Rowdy Beers.

If this guy doesn’t have an NIL deal with Busch Light the second he turns 21, I will riot.