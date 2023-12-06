Florida Gym Forced To Lock Its Doors After A Man Named Michael Jackson Exposed Himself & Tried To Fight Members Because Of Their Ability To ‘Sleep With Beautiful Women’

Videos by OutKick

A gym in Florida had an interesting encounter with Michael Jackson, not that Michael Jackson – RIP for the music, not all of that other stuff – that required them to lock their doors.

This MJ, 47, wasn’t happy with those pumping iron at the Busy Body Gym in Palm Beach Gardens. So he did what one does when they’re unhappy with members of a gym.

Florida gym forced to lock its doors (Image Credit: Palm Beach Gardens Police Department)

According to reports, he stood outside banging on the windows, screamed obscenities, then exposed himself while challenging gym members to a fight. I personally was hoping that this MJ threw in a moonwalk, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The scene caused those working out to stop to make sure that he didn’t enter the gym. The doors were locked and the police were called.

After a Palm Beach Gardens Police Department officer arrived, Jackson was argumentative and started citing U.S. Constitutional Statues.

It’s been a while since I’ve taken a look at those, but apparently there’s something pertaining to standing outside of a gym tossing out swear words and exposing yourself. I must have been sick that day, because I don’t remember that.

Michael Jackson Has His Reasons

Jackson eventually told the responding officer why he was angry with the people in the gym. It turns out his beef stems from the fact that they have “fake muscles” and the ability to “sleep with beautiful women.”

Those are interesting reasons to cause a scene at a gym to say the least. He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail for his troubles.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, and because he pulled his pants down in front of two witnesses, he was also hit with indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Jackson was reportedly released on his own recognizance.

Watch out if you’re heading out to the gym with your fake muscles and your beautiful women. Although, it’s not likely that he’ll be making a return to that gym anytime soon.

The condition of his release requires him to regularly report to the court.