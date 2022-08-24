Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Crushes Corporate Media In New Top Gun Ad

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is channeling his inner-Maverick in a new Top Gun-inspired commercial released this week.

The ad – Top Gov – has DeSantis don the whole Tom Cruise getup in a 1-minute commercial that takes a blowtorch to liberal media.

The scene begins with DeSantis entering what’s dubbed “Freedom Headquarters” in the iconic aviators and bomber jacket, give us a “good morning ladies and gentlemen,” and then head straight to the whiteboard.

Take a look:

Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media… Rules of Engagement are as Follows: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tG7iMCAXvY — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 23, 2022

Media compares DeSantis to Dukakis

That sucker is … something.

DeSantis has become a force within the Republican party over the past few years, pushing back on just about everything the Democrats have done – from COVID closures to school shutdowns.

Of course, his hard stance with the media hasn’t hurt his massive popularity, either.

“Don’t fire unless fired upon … but if they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force,” he says in the ad before a clip plays of him sparring with a reporter.

That’s just rule No. 1, though! Buckle up.

The second rule in the “dogfight” with the corporate media is never back down from a fight, while the final rule is one that DeSantis clearly picked up during the COVID craziness of 2020: don’t accept their narrative.

“It’s why people don’t trust people like you … because you peddle false narratives,” another clip then plays.

DeSantis reportedly has an insane amount of campaign money in the holster as we head into this election cycle (one report says he’s amassed $142 million since 2021), and clearly he’s not afraid to use it.

Now, I’m not sure this was the absolute best way to do campaign. If we’re being honest, this video is a little cringeworthy and, frankly, unnecessary.

Die-hard DeSantis fans will gobble it up, while the detractors – like Charlie Crist, who will run against DeSantis in November – will find every which way to use it against him.

And hey, it’s already started!

“It’s not just cringey,” Ken Harbaugh said. “It’s literally Navy pilot cosplay.” https://t.co/XMu3k1cZyH — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 24, 2022

Everyone in Florida that loves free speech, freedom of choice over our own bodies, and freedom from the worst cosplayer of the year, Ron DeSantis (with his little wannabe Top Gun jacket), needs to rally behind, and get out and VOTE for Charlie Crist!!! https://t.co/HmMaP83gzf — Just Steve….🖖🏽#VotingRights for ALL Americans! (@MyBrotherSteve) August 24, 2022

Charlie Crist is our Biden to Trump’s Afterbirth and Top Gun cosplaying fascist, Ron DeSantis. #RemoveRon #CristForGov https://t.co/AWjzVh2dmT — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) August 24, 2022

DeSantis told Fox News that wife Casey came up with the ad, which may be the real reason Florida’s Gov. decided to go through with this.

Happy wife, happy life doesn’t just apply to me and you!

Will DeSantis and Trump run in 2024?

In any event, the backlash – or praise – probably won’t matter come November. Barring something seriously unforeseen, DeSantis is a slam dunk to win re-election.

The real question, as OutKick’s Clay Travis recently noted, will be whether or not DeSantis then goes for the White House.

Trump-Desantis in 2024?, FL primary, new GOT review, Saban raise to $11.7 million a year, still way underpaid, Trump docs obsession, student loan forgiveness, Durant stays with Nets https://t.co/EVvq0Li1RH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 23, 2022

And hey, if DeSantis does ultimately become President in 2024, I suppose he can run as many Top Gun-inspired ads as he wants!

After all, it may be a little cringe, but the ensuing meltdown is always fascinating to watch.