Could Florida, Georgia Rotate Home Football Games In 2025-2026? Potential Stadium Renovations In Jacksonville Might Force Move

Coaches for both Georgia and Florida have discussed moving its traditional game out of Jacksonville in the past. Now, there’s at least a chance it could happen, for two years.

Due to potential renovations to TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the annual game between the two SEC teams could turn into a home-and-home series. Obviously this also hurts the Jaguars, who would potentially have to find an alternate home stadium for two years, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

This all hinges on if the city agrees to the renovations.

Speaking with 1010XL on Wednesday, Curry mentioned that the best case scenario for the Jaguars would be for them to find a temporary home for two full seasons. Moving the Jaguars to another stadium becomes the obstacle, as the University of North Florida is the only place in the area that could potentially host home games. The problem with this scenario is that the stadium is not big enough, at all.

Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville every season. Courtesy of Florida Athletics

Also, having been to this field a few times, there’s not much room to build temporary seating. There would certainly be a problem in keeping games local. But, we’re still talking about renovations that have yet to be approved.

There are conversations being had, so the discussion is relevant to what is currently going on in regards to potential movement of the “World’s Largest Cocktail Party.”

Jacksonville Jaguars Would Like To Find Temporary Home

Where would the Jacksonville Jaguars play their home games? Well, moving the team to London for two full seasons of home games doesn’t seem reasonable. Even with the relationship the Khan family has in the London area, a full eight-game home schedule just wouldn’t work.

“The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “Those discussions are happening, but two years is the goal. … I do know that they (Jaguars) are considering certain sites that are local that could accommodate them for at least two years.”

.@lennycurry says that the @Jaguars would play in town while the stadium is renovated on XL Primetime



@lennycurry says that the @Jaguars would play in town while the stadium is renovated

Personally, I would love to see this game played in Gainesville and Athens, for at least two years. I understand fans enjoy the atmosphere of playing in Jacksonville, but getting a taste of a home-field game would be entertaining.

Maybe if the move comes off as a success it would give athletic directors something to think about. This past October, both schools released a statement on the future of playing in Jacksonville, mentioning that there are a multitude of factors that go into the decision.

Both Billy Napier and Kirby Smart discussed the location of the heated rivalry during SEC Media Days last year in Atlanta.

It should be noted that the current contract runs through 2023, with Jacksonville City Council having a two-year option, which would extend it through 2025.

We will have to wait on a decision about renovations to the Jaguars stadium, but we might be inching closer to at least two years of home games between Florida and Georgia.