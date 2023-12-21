Florida Gators Legend Rips Program For Treatment Of Son During Recruiting Process

Videos by OutKick

Let’s check in on the state of the Florida Gators football program, where head coach Billy Napier has yet to finish above .500 in two seasons and is now under attack from former running back Earnest Graham.

For those who don’t follow recruiting news too much — and I don’t blame you because it’s literally endless — the Gators haven’t been great at recruiting under Napier over the past two seasons.

This week hasn’t been much better for the second-year coach thanks to a ton of flips ahead of yesterday’s signing day, but the one player who did remain committed to Florida was LB Myles Graham — Earnest’s 4-star son from Buchholz high school.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? A day after Graham reaffirmed his commitment to Florida, Gators linebacker coach Jay Bateman reportedly bolted for Texas A&M to become the new DC.

By the sound of it, nobody in the Graham family knew this was coming:

My son was raised to understand the business as it exists but there has been new levels of disconnect with this program that I have NEVER ever experienced. No calls, no communication and the dryest experience imaginable. I’m just going to START there. — Earnest Graham (@earnestgraham) December 21, 2023

Florida Gators RB Earnest Graham and son Myles Graham don’t sound thrilled today

Whoooooooooooooof. Not great!

Earnest Graham was a Florida Gators legend, for those who don’t remember. Some may scoff at that, but the man ran wild for UF from 1998-2002.

He finished with over 3,000 yards in his Florida career and then went on to the NFL to actually have a pretty solid career.

Don’t believe me? He played with the Bucs for his entire career and was once dubbed “Mr. August” by Jon Gruden because he would constantly tear it up in the preseason. Later in his career, Graham even became a fullback for the betterment of the team. True story. What a guy.

Anyway, the overall point is that he was a Florida Gators legend back in the day and is now tearing the programs to shreds for what we all assume is this Jay Batemen news. Not great for Billy Napier, who’s not exactly a fan-favorite in Gainesville two years into his tenure. Now, perhaps Napier truly didn’t know Bateman was on the verge of leaving.

Possible? Sure. Likely? Eh.

Also, no follow-up tweets from Graham as of 4 p.m. today, so I guess we’ll have to see what he means by saying he’s just going to “START” there.

Buckle up.