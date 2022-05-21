Florida Football Lands Top Arizona State WR

Arizona State’s leading wide receiver from the 2021 season is a Florida Gator.

Ricky Pearsall, who led the 8-5 Sun Devils with 48 catches for 580 yards last season, announced on Saturday via Twitter that he will be transferring to the Gators.

He will be a senior for first-year coach Billy Napier, who was Arizona State’s offensive coordinator in the 2017 season.

Pearsall (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) caught nine passes for 83 yards in a 31-24 loss to Washington State last season. He had four touchdowns on the season. His quarterback was junior Jayden Daniels, who transferred to LSU this spring.

Emory Jones, who was Florida’s starting quarterback last season, recently transferred to Arizona State.

Pearsall, a native of Tempe, Arizona, caught 13 passes in 17 games in 2019 and ’20 before breaking out in the 2021 season. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April.