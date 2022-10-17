Florida Fans Erupt After Hearing Tennessee Beat Alabama

It sounds like Florida fans were happy to hear about Tennessee defeating Alabama this past weekend. During the first quarter of the LSU game, both fan bases let out a cheer when they learned the Vols had kicked a field goal to beat the Tide’.

In what may turnout to be the best game of the year in college football, Tennessee kicked a game-winning field goal to snap the losing streak to Alabama. Right after Chase McGrath put away the Tide’, fans were heard on the LSU-Florida broadcast erupting in cheers.

How cool is this.



this is from the Florida VS LSU game when they hear Tennessee had beat Alabama



everyone hates bama. pic.twitter.com/byGgZnYelg — ECSTATIC Vol (@PoweredByTheT) October 17, 2022

Now, this could have been related to a play on the field, but SEC Network announcers made it a point to say that the score had just been announced inside the stadium. It was Joe Tessitore, alongside former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, that pointed out the cheers coming from the crowd.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Fans stormed the field in Knoxville, with cigar smoke rising from the turf of Neyland Stadium. Many thought heading into the Alabama game that the postgame could turn into pure chaos, with Tennessee fans not disappointing.

The Vols drove the field with under :20 seconds remaining in the game to setup the game-winning field goal. This came after Alabama had missed its own FG, giving Tennessee’s offense one final shot at victory.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock and the ball sailed just over the goal post, Tennessee fans headed straight for the field. A sea of orange surrounded the players and coaches, while many fans shed tears of excitement.

The ending will most likely go down as one of the craziest in SEC history, if not college football.

The streak is over in Knoxville.



Tennessee wins. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/v5B7NLX0Px — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 16, 2022

Turns out that both Florida and LSU fans were happy to hear that Alabama suffered the loss.