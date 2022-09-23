Florida Family Got Into Brawl Over Chinese Takeout Order

A Chinese takeout order turned into an all-out brawl for a Florida family. The wild altercation ended with a father and daughter being arrested.

Police were called to the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood, Florida last week by a woman who said her son was being attacked by his father and sister. When officers arrived they learned that the fight had taken place because the containers of Chinese takeout the family had ordered weren’t labeled.

An all-out brawl ended up taking place in the kitchen area when the unlabeled containers led to the son unknowingly eating his father’s food. The son was punched and choked by his father and sister for the mistake.

Chinese takeout can bring out the worst in people (Image Credit: Wildwood Police Department)

Daddy’s Girl Is Ready To Throw Down

The police report stated that victim of the attack “had visible red marks on the front side of his neck and fresh bruising/redness on his left eye.” The father, 51-year-old Bruce Schell, and his 25-year-old daughter, Atlantis Schell, were both arrested.

Bruce was charged with felony battery by strangulation and also a misdemeanor charge of battery. Atlantis faces a misdemeanor charge of battery. They were both booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting bond.

There are some things in this world you just can’t get away with. Eating another man’s Chinese food, intentionally or not, is one of them.

At least this father was able to pass this wisdom on to one of his children. His daugher didn’t even have her food eaten and she was ready to go.

I’m sure the son learned something from all of this as well. I bet he thinks twice before digging into unlabeled Chinese food.