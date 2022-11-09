Florida Drops Electric Hype Video For The Swamp

The Florida Gators dropped an outstanding hype video of the team’s stadium experience.

The Gators call Ben Hill Griffin Stadium home, but we all know it’s really known as The Swamp. It’s also one of the most intimidating environments in the college football world.

A new video from the team makes it clear that the experience in the stands on the field is epic every Saturday there’s a game in Gainesville.

An experience like no other.



This is The Swamp. pic.twitter.com/SPvP0FOm1s — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 9, 2022

I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to watch that video and not get insanely fired up. You don’t even have to love college football to know that’s an awesome environment.

The drone footage perfectly captures the spirit, energy and vibe of The Swamp.

Florida releases epic hype video for The Swamp. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida Gators fans also always bring some serious energy whenever the Gators are on the field. Remember, after the war to save football was over, Florida fans returned and gave us chills as they sang Tom Petty’s famous song “I Won’t Back Down.”

If you’re a giant college football fan like myself, there’s no doubt The Swamp has to be on your bucket list. It’s a traditional SEC power and it’s one of the coolest stadiums in the country. If this video didn’t convince you of that, you simply can’t be saved.