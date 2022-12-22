Florida Dominatrix Pulls Marketing Stunt For New Miami Nightclub At City Council Meeting

There are great performances in front of city commissioners and then there’s the performance turned in by a dominatrix going by “Ms. Krave” during a Fort Lauderdale, Florida city meeting.

The woman, who wanted to go by “Mistress,” appeared in front of city leaders with her two fellow doms in BDSM gear to go over a few things that were on her mind, including the city sending some money her way for a taxpayer-funded sex dungeon.

“I am here standing neutral to the motion approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of yard waste processing and disposal.”

‘Mistress’ addresses Fort Lauderdale, Florida commissioners and demands a taxpayer-funded dungeon. Instagram

“I do, however, find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain, hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with,” she said. “I propose that you use a quarter of that (million dollars) to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens.”

“In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand,” she told the panel. “I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new, esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed.”

‘Mistress’ on her way to paddle some guy in a privately-funded sex dungeon. / Instagram

Because this is Florida and there’s always some sort of marketing going on, Local News 10 reported that many believe this to be — hold onto your seat — a stunt pulled to promote a new nightclub opening called — you’re not going to believe this — KRAVE X Miami.

The club is promoting itself as “part nightclub, art space, sexy circus, burlesque, and performance space.”

At Fort Lauderdale, Florida City Commission meeting, a “Mistress” demands a taxpayer funded dungeon for “doms” and “subs”, then offers to spank each of the commissioners. Sounds like a win-win. (Video: @BecauseMiami) pic.twitter.com/N1MAHO5lnu — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 21, 2022

And because here at the OutKick Culture Department we don’t just rewrite national reports and move on, we can report that a quick search of the KRAVE X Miami Instagram page reveals that this was indeed a marketing stunt.

Here’s “Mistress” and her fellow doms on their way into the city building. “KRAVING a Revolution,” the nightclub’s Instagram page asks.

And here’s a KRAVE dom walking into a gas station and asking the worker if he sells “20-inch dildos.”

Because…Florida.