Florida A&M Football Program Suspended Over Vulgar Rap Video

Florida A&M’s entire football program has been put on ice because of a rap video.

Head coach Willie Simmons announced late Friday night the program was suspended after “a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization.” The video in question is Real Boston Richey’s “Send A Blitz.”

“The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements,” the Florida A&M head coach further explained.

He announced “all football related activities” are now suspended “until further notice.”

You can watch the video that resulted in the program being suspended below, but be WARNED the language in it is unbelievably graphic.

It’s not hard to understand why head coach Willie Simmons has gone to such great lengths to punish the team after this music video was released.

Let’s take a look at some of the song’s lyrics:

B*tch say she gon’ pay me to suck that d*ck, she don’t turn me on

Talkin’ to the p*ssy, that freaky sh*t like I’m on the microphone … B*tch, I’ma f*ck you good, but you know I ain’t gon’ do you right

Catch an opp lackin’, that’s on my mama, we shoot sh*t on sight … B*tch, I like a big old ass and t*tties, I ain’t got no type

F*cked up when they let us get them switches, I ain’t finna fight

Frrt, hit that switchy like one more time, might knock down forty guys

Real b*tch know Boston really the shit like a porta-pot

You know that I f*ck every b*tch I get, sh*t, I love them thots

Florida A&M football program suspended over rap music video. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

As Simmons said, he supports free speech – just like we do here at OutKick – but he also has a brand and program to protect. Now, there’s a video on the internet of Real Boston Richey and his crew in Florida A&M gear rapping about killing people and referring to women in unbelievably graphic and vulgar fashion.

There’s no a coach in America with a functioning brain who would ever allow this. Imagine what Nick Saban would do if this happened at Alabama. Heads would roll and kids would be on their way to the transfer portal.

For now, Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons has responded by suspending the entire program. That’s a very harsh punishment, and it’s good indication of how upset he is.

Willie Simmons suspends Florida A&M’s football program over Real Boston Richey’s “Send A Blitz” music video. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

We’ll see how long the program is suspended for, but don’t bet on seeing the Rattlers on the field for at least a little bit. Willie Simmons dropped the hammer, and for good reason.