Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Name You Don’t Wanna Be Called During Service

It’s been one heck of a week for the aviation industry, with doors flying off one 737 Air Max 9, 30,000 feet in the sky and bolts coming loose in another.

Not great — especially if you’re a Boeing Max stockholder — but don’t complain about any of it. If you do, one flight attendant has pulled back the curtain on what you may be called for the remainder of the flight.

“If you’re labeled a Philip, then you’ve done something wrong and should probably expect to get bad service for the rest of the flight,” one unidentified crew member told the Sun.

“That name originated from the term PILP — Passenger I’d Like to Punch — but has changed over time to become slightly more subtle,” the flight attendant continued.

Let’s stop acting like Philips for flight attendants

So, to recap — Karen is officially OUT in 2024 and Philip is IN. You got that?

Flying has always fascinated me. Which is why I do a ton of stories on the aviation industry here at OutKick.

You’re just up there in a metal tube — which, as we now know, isn’t that secure — and people are walking around as if it’s all just completely normal.

And then, if you want something, you just … press a button. And it dings for everyone to hear. You’ll probably arrive alive, but you could also die any second. But here’s your jack & coke, sir!

By the way, asking for too many of those can get you called a Philip real quick, too.

“If we’re in the middle of drinks or dinner service, the only time you should be calling for us is in an emergency. If everything’s fine, then be patient,” the crew member said.

“We’re very quick to work out who the Philips are and we will serve you accordingly. So, bear that in mind if you’re a habitual button pusher.”

I’m with that 100%. I never push the button. Now that I really think about it, I’m not sure I’ve ever pushed it in my life. Just not worth it.

If I need another drink, I’ll stare at the hot stewardess (no shot that’s allowed in 2024) for 5-10 minutes until she finally makes eye contact with me because that’s how it should be done.

Other things that make flight attendants want to punch you in the face include complaining about crying babies and filming them while they do the pointless safety act before taking off.

Yeah, like pulling the buckle really tight is gonna save me if we plunge into a mountain. Gotcha!

Anyway, bottom line: if you hear Philip on your next Spirit flight, start acting right.