Flexible Sydney Smith Dazzles Crowd In Most Daring Video Yet

Another Saturday, another TikTok heater from Sydney Smith — the NCAA’s Most Flexible Gymnast.

Smith shut down the app yet again by showing off her insane skills, this time garnering plenty of cheers for elite camera positioning along with her Indiana Jones-like maneuvers.

Strap in and hold on to your hats!

@sydneyshmity

#gymnastics rizz … why is tiktok buggin

♬ white tee – 🫂

Sydney Smith and Olivia Dunne are on a collision course

“Perfect view!” one TikTok fan aptly responded.

Don’t know who exactly the aforementioned gymnastics bar is, but get back to Southern Connecticut State Sydney pronto!

Sydney Smith has been on one hell of a role the past few months, ever since OutKick identified her back in March. Since then she’s thrown her hat in the ring to be the next Olivia Dunne, but I think she’s shooting too low.

Livvy may be more popular right now, but Smith was recently declared the NCAA’s Most Flexible Gymnast — a title that should vault her to the top.

And by the way, don’t you think for one second these college influencers ain’t keeping tabs on each other.

Look at this little number from Sid the Kid earlier this week:

@sydneyshmity

Replying to @Tron Manager This made me laugh

♬ Lost All My Feelings – SahBabii

Mhm — game on.

Can’t wait to see what the rest of summer has in store for Sydney Smith. She appears to be finding her groove right now like the cleanup hitter she’s destined to be.

Buckle up.

Sydney Smith

Written by Zach Dean

