Fletcher Cox Calls Reporter A ‘Clown’ For Suggesting Nick Sirianni Will Lose His Job

A reporter got shellacked for trying to bait a Philadelphia Eagles player into ‘speculating’ whether coach Nick Sirianni will be fired this offseason.

The boisterous head coach became the face of the Eagles’ in-season collapse: starting the year 10-1, losing six of their final seven games, and exiting in the first round of the postseason, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sirianni is ‘reportedly’ on the hot seat, though most of his players openly admit that their coach’s job is safe. And with a 34-17 head coaching record, Sirianni’s not in any real trouble, frankly.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Veteran Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox shut down a question about Sirianni’s job status during exit media sessions on Wednesday.

The reporter asked: “Have you, you know, gotten any wind of what’s going to happen with Nick? … Do you have confidence that if you do come back, confidence in him if he’s also the head coach?”

Cox — who’s pondering retirement but willing to play one more season — grew frustrated by the question, calling Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane a “clown” for contributing to the ‘firing’ calls.

“C’mon man. Man, he’s the head football coach of this team. … C’mon man, we ain’t even — that ain’t even no f**king discussion. … I don’t got nothing to say about that man. You’re a clown, bro. Get out of my face, bro.”

WATCH:

Fletcher Cox calling Jeff McLane a clown to his face before he leaves Philadelphia is poetic justice.

Cox gave McLane the works. And despite the seemingly unprofessional behavior, Cox’s ire against the reporter does highlight the laziness around the questioning.

Rather than rationalizing Sirianni’s success as a basis for his job security, the media member went with the popular narrative and got sacked for it.

McLane stands out solely due to his ‘testy’ history between Cox and the reporter. Simply put, Cox hates the guy.

Fletcher Cox wants nothing to do with Jeff McLane.

After making the playoffs for a third-straight season and only one year removed from the Eagles’ Super Bowl visit, Nick Sirianni’s goodwill with the Eagles should keep him afloat for at least one more collapse. However, the NFL media lives for the drama.

This week’s been full of lowlights for the NFL media.

On Tuesday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles gracefully schooled an uninformed reporter who asked a question about playing in icy weather this weekend. Bowles explained that the Lions are hosting, and they’ll be playing in a dome.