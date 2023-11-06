‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Is A Trash Movie, And Anyone Who Watched It Deserves An Apology

Videos by OutKick

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is without question one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a very long time.

OutKick readers have definitely seen our coverage of the film based on the famous video game series. I must admit, I had high hopes after seeing the trailer.

Knowing nothing about the backstory or video games, I was intrigued by the idea an arcade had killer machines in it.

After all, it’s that spooky kind of year as the leaves change colors and Halloween rolls around.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is shockingly bad.

Do yourself a favor, and don’t make the same mistake I did. Avoid this movie like the plague. It’s not just bad.

It’s unwatchable trash. I’m literally struggling to find the words to describe just how horrible this trash movie is.

The plot revolves around Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) taking a security job at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and then animatronics start causing absolute mayhem.

In theory, it should have been an awesome popcorn flick, but the difference between theories and execution could not be more clear. How do you mess up a movie with such a simple and fun plot?

The film jumps all over the place, it makes little to no sense for large chunks of the movie and there is one of the dumbest twists I’ve ever seen in the film tied back to a serial killer. I feel like I have to spoil it in order to make sure the OutKick audience doesn’t waste their time like I did, but I’m generally very anti-spoiler.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is awful. (Credit: Peacock)

Peacock owes every single person who bought a ticket to this movie in theaters or streamed it a massive apology. They should go door-to-door offering refunds and handwritten notes apologizing for wasting our time. I’ve seen some terrible movies over the years. The last “Halloween” movie was also garbage, but it looks like an Academy Award winner compared to the atrocity that is “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Burn your TV before wasting your time with this movie. Anyone who has seen it can send me their thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I have a feeling you agree with my assessment.