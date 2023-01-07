Five College Basketball Players Were Hospitalized After Intense Practice, Coach Is Suspended

Five college basketball players were hospitalized after an intense basketball practice and workout last week that resulted in the school having to postpone two games.

Concordia University Chicago is a Division III college located in River Forrest, Illinois.

According to the University’s Athletic Director Pete Gnan, the players were put through a “particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training” on December 31st after they had played two away games in California.

Five basketball players from Concordia University Chicago were hospitalized after an intense workout. (CUCougars.com)

The players were apparently given the strenuous workout because they had broke curfew during that road trip.

“It has been alleged by some that the intensity and difficulty of Saturday’s practice was a direct consequence of players breaking curfew while in California,” Gnan wrote in a letter to the basketball players’ parents.

The team’s coach Steve Kollar, has been temporarily removed.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, or how long the players were put through the clearly horrific ordeal.

The fact that it was FIVE different players that ended up hospitalized is absolutely wild.

What that coach did is a travesty and his coaching status needs to go from “temporarily removed” to “immediately gone” from the program.

As far as the players go, it’s still unclear if any of them are still hospitalized or the severity of what their injuries were, according to ESPN.

The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, also known as the NACC, told CBS that it is “aware of the situation” and “waiting on the results of an internal investigation.” Meanwhile the NCAA had no official comment.