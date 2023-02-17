Fitness Influencer Sued By The State Of Texas Over Her Misleading Fitness Plans

Videos by OutKick

Former fitness influencer Brittany Dawn Davis is being sued by the state of Texas. She has been accused of misleading her followers with her fitness plans.

She sold packages to her followers ranging from $92 to $300. Those packages offered exercise and nutrition tips, as well as personalized packages.

Former fitness influencer sued by state of Texas (Image Credit: Brittany Dawn Nelson/Instagram)

According to the state, Brittany Dawn failed to follow through on all of her promises. The Texas attorney general’s office started receiving complaints in March 2019.

The state then filed a lawsuit against Brittany Dawn in early 2022. They’re reportedly seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in penalties.

The attorney general’s office says her plans violated consumer protection laws. She’s specifically being accused of misleading followers with eating disorders. The trial is set to begin next month.

Brittany Dawn has since changed her name to Brittany Dawn Nelson. She’s also pivoted from a fitness influencer to a Christianity influencer. Her bio now states “wildly in love with Jesus” and claims that she’s a “writer of truth-filled captions.”

Being A Fitness Influencer Doesn’t Always Work Out

According to Brittany Dawn’s own Instagram content she went from promiscuous outfits, photo shoots, and sleeping around to dressing in a way that glorifies God.

If you’re going to do a full-blown rebrand this is the way to go. You don’t want to have a Christianity brand, get sued for misleading followers, then become a fitness influencer.

That would be a tough look. It’s probably been done before, but you’re not going to earn yourself much sympathy that way.

Will this help the former fitness influencer at all when she attempts to defend herself in court? It’s possible, but let’s hope she didn’t rebrand just for that.

Fitness influencing is all fun games until the complaints start rolling in. Landing brand deals, pimping merch, and coming up with your own fitness routines all make for a nice living. But that doesn’t mean things can’t go south.

Bottom line be careful influencing and on the flip side, don’t buy fitness plans from influencers.