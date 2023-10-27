Fit Grandma Strips Down To Cowgirl Boots & Hat To Deliver Message About Chasing Your Dreams

Videos by OutKick

Andrea Sunshine, aka Fit Grandma, is back handing out advice on social media. She had herself a year last year. She was all over the place hitting the gym in her bikini, looking for a boyfriend to hire, and racking up tons of pageviews in the process.

The last time we checked in with her, she was topless sharing an inspirational message about self love. Believe it or not, that was all the way back in January.

Since then our favorite Fit Grandma has been making attempts to grab headlines through different means. She’s been doing so with some outrageous claims about the number of partners she’s had since her divorce several years ago.

After leaning into that pretty hard it appears as if Andrea’s finally back to playing her hits. She’s sharing valuable advice with her more than 500k followers and doing so very little clothing on.

Fit Grandma wore cowgirl boots and a small hat while posing with a guitar and delivering a message about chasing your dreams this week. She said, “Never give up your Dreams, doesn’t matter how hard it’s.”

“Believe in your self and take distance from all toxic people around you. Sometimes is better to be just by your self.”

Fit Grandma Is Inspiring Young And Old

If that doesn’t inspire, nothing will. There’s no reason to let the title of grandma keep you from influencing at a high level and competing with those much younger than you.

Fit Grandma is out here doing it. You don’t need to take up knitting and watch countless hours of Law & Order reruns. And don’t you dare think about stocking up on Werther’s Originals.

Andrea’s managed to avoid all of those grandma traps. So there’s no really no reason that you can’t make your dreams a reality too.

Is she all the way back to what first landed her on our radar? Her recent content seems to indicate that she is, but only time will truly tell.