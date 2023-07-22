First Transgender State Representative Arrested On Horrifying Child Pornography Charges

Videos by OutKick

A former transgender Democrat state representative from New Hampshire was recently arrested for allegedly distributing “sexually explicit images of children.”

Stacie-Marie Laughton, a biological male had been elected to the New Hampshire legislature in 2012. Although Laughton wasn’t able to start serving due to probation after a 2008 felony credit card fraud conviction.

Laughton has a history of criminal behavior, with previous arrests for making a bomb threat in 2015 and again in 2021 for misusing New Hampshire’s 911 texting system, according to Fox News.

Somehow none of that was enough to discourage New Hampshire voters from electing Laughton again in 2022. Even though the first transgender representative never actually started serving thanks to yet another arrest for stalking charges.

Laughton’s concerning past took the most disturbing turn yet last month though. The latest arrest was for “four counts of distributing images portraying child sexual abuse.”

Sgt. John Cinelli, the public information officer for the Nashua Police Department said they received word about the allegations and immediately began investigating.

“They spoke with reporting parties that indicated Laughton distributed sexually explicit images of children,” Cinelli said. “Detectives from the special investigations division were assigned to further the investigation. They applied for and were granted a warrant for Laughton’s arrest.”

Stacie-Marie Laughton’s criminal record dates back to 2002. (Hudon Police Department)

Transgender Official Continuously Rewarded After Bad Behavior

Transgender activists have successfully convinced many Democratic voters that anything other than affirmation for transgender individuals is akin to literal violence. Laughton has continually been elected and re-elected while serving sentences for incredibly severe crimes.

Instead of acknowledging that this is clearly a mentally disturbed person who needs treatment instead of affirmation, New Hampshire voters reward poor behavior.

Activists like the Biden administration’s Rachel Levine have become so disconnected from reality they’re claiming children can go through the “wrong puberty.”

READ: BIDEN’S TRANSGENDER HEALTH SECRETARY WANTS TO STOP KIDS FROM GOING THROUGH ‘WRONG PUBERTY’

These allegations are horrifying, unacceptable and speak to an obviously disturbed individual who needs to be held accountable. Maybe this will finally be enough for New Hampshire voters to choose someone else.